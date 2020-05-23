National Unity minister calls on Malaysians to adapt to new realities, utilise technology during CMCO Raya

People are seen buying ‘ketupat’ casings at a stall in Kuala Lumpur May 22, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — On the eve of Hari Raya, the National Unity minister has urged Malaysians to adapt to the new realities and use technology to strengthen our bonds with friends and family while staying put at home.

In pointing out how Hari Raya celebration this year would definitely be a more modest affair as compared to years before, Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique expressed confidence in the people to keep the spirit of unity alive despite not being able to carry out truly Malaysian practices like sharing meals during festive seasons.

The minister, along with her Hari Raya wishes, said despite everyone being confined to their own homes to break the Covid-19 chain of infection, the spirit of unity was well and alive among all Malaysians regardless of their religious, racial, or cultural backgrounds.

“Covid-19 may have separated us physically but as a nation, we stand united by staying home and continuing to flatten the curve.

“Our collective effort in this fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, be it the contribution of our frontliners or our individual act of isolating ourselves, has in fact, whether we realise it or not, brought us closer together as a nation, strengthening the unity that we have enjoyed all these years.

“I also hope everyone will take the opportunity this Aidilfitri, to strengthen bonds with friends and family virtually through the technological avenues available to us today,” she wrote.

She added the even though this year’s festivities would have to go on without meeting families back in our hometowns, making such sacrifices are necessary and for the good of all.

“I urge all Malaysians, as we continue to adapt to the reality of our new normal, let us also continue to uphold the right values.

“Although this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration is modest, I am confident we will be able to keep the spirit of unity alive through our compassion for fellow citizens,” she said.



