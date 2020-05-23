MEX offers 50pc discount on first day of Aidilfitri

Maju Expressway Sdn Bhd said in a statement here that the discount was for all users and class of vehicles traveling the expressway on that day from midnight until 11.59pm.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 ― Motorists traveling along the Maju Expressway (MEX) will enjoy a 50 per cent toll discount on the first day of Aidilfitri tomorrow.

For further infomation and traffic update, the public can contact the toll-free MEX line at 03-83159111 or follow MEXTraffic on Twitter and Facebook.

Meanwhile, Maju Holdings executive chairman Tan Sri Abu Sahid Mohamed and his staff wished Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri Maaf Zahir Batin to all Muslims. ― Bernama