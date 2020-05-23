Man goes berserk, rams car into five people in Pekan Bukit Sentosa

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin said the incident occurred about 6.35pm after the 32-year-old man became angry when a passer-by knocked on the rear mirror of his car near Jalan Besar Bukit Sentosa. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 ― A man went berserk and rammed his car into five people at a hawkers’ business site in Pekan Bukit Sentosa, here yesterday afternoon.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin said the incident occurred about 6.35pm after the 32-year-old man became angry when a passer-by knocked on the rear mirror of his car as he was honking through the congested road near Jalan Besar Bukit Sentosa.

“The man said he would ram into everybody at Bukit Sentosa, and he did so into five people at the Persiaran Orkid hawkers’ site,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Arsad said four men and a woman, aged between 40 and 50, were injured in the incident.

Two cars, two motorcycles and two canopies at the site were also damaged, he said, adding that the police have received five reports on the incident. ― Bernama