Cops: 20 men rounded over fighting incident in PPR Jalan Ipoh

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Police have rounded up 20 men in connection with a fighting incident at the People’s Housing Scheme (PPR) in Jalan Ipoh here yesterday.

City police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the suspects, aged 17 to 33, were detained after police received a call on the incident that involved about 30 individuals at 10.50pm.

He said investigations found that the incident initially involved a group of about 10 men, all from within a family, who were fighting among themselves.

“Another group came along to break up the fight, but this did not go down well with the first group because they deemed it to be interfering in their own family matters and subsequently fighting broke out between the two groups.

“One of the men’s right index finger was slightly injured,” he said in a statement here today.

Mazlan added that four vehicles parked at the scene also suffered damage and that police were tracking down the remaining suspects.

All the suspects detained are on remand for four days till Tuesday to facilitate investigations.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station. — Bernama