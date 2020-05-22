Sarawak entertainment centre employee losses over RM11,000 to Macau scam

An employee of an entertainment outlet lost RM11,450 to a Macau scam syndicate after being duped into believing that he had more than RM138,600 in tax arrears owed by a company that was allegedly registered under his name, said police. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SIBU, May 22 — An employee of an entertainment outlet lost RM11,450 to a Macau scam syndicate after being duped into believing that he had more than RM138,600 in tax arrears owed by a company that was allegedly registered under his name.

Sibu district police chief, ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim, aged 28, claimed that he was informed about the tax arrears through a telephone call from a woman claiming to be from the Inland Revenue Board.

“When the victim denied having a company, the call was then transferred to a policeman and then to an officer claiming to be from Bank Negara, who requested for him to provide his banking information for verification to facilitate investigation.

“Fearing bankruptcy action, the victim provided the information as was requested and realised he had been conned and lodged a police report after he received messages from the bank informing about two withdrawals, which he did not make,” he added. — Bernama