RM2,500 compound imposed on chicken trader in Keramat market for selling above ceiling price

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — A chicken trader in Keramat market here was issued compound of RM2,500 for selling chicken at RM9 per kilogramme (kg), which is above the ceiling price of RM7.50 per kg.

He was caught flouting the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 during an operation by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) at the market today.

The ministry’s Secretary General Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, who participated in the operation, said the ministry has received seven complaints regarded supply and price of goods since the enforcement of festive season price control scheme last Wednesday.

Since enforcement of the price control scheme last Wednesday, the ministry had seized RM7,000 worth of goods and collected RM1,129 in compound, he added.

He said the ministry will continue to conduct checks on traders to ensure they comply with the price control scheme and there is sufficient supply of essential items to meet demand.

Meanwhile Hasnol said KPDNHEP recorded seizures of over RM26 million worth of goods for various offences since enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) until yesterday.

He said during the period, a number of 583 cases were recorded and 437 compound notices were issued, of which compound of RM340,750 had been paid.

The compound notices were issued for offences included failure to show price tag, not having license to sell controlled items such as sugar, use of unverified weighing scales, and selling fake items, he added. — Bernama