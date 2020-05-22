Reopening of Penang hair salons during CMCO still under discussion, says exco

Penang exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said although the state government had recently allowed dine-in services in restaurants during the CMCO, it was implemented with stringent guidelines and cooperation. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 22 — The Penang government is still discussing the possible reopening of hair salons and barber shops and has not made a decision yet, said State Housing, Local Government and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo.

He said although the state government had recently allowed dine-in services in restaurants during the Conditional movement control order (CMCO), it was implemented with stringent guidelines and cooperation.

Although the state hoped to revive the battered economy, the battle against Covid-19 was far from over and safety precautions remained a priority he said.

“Regarding the opening of salons and barber shops, there have been discussions about it alongside with many other sectors (that were not reopened during the CMCO), but there should be a balancing act between the (recovery of the) economy and the safety of our people.

“We will make an announcement once a decision has been made,” he said in a press conference at Villa Mas Ewani apartment here today.

Earlier, Jagdeep approved the funding for replacement of the water tank at Villa Mas Ewani under the state’s Maximum 80 Per cent Maintenance Fund (TPM80PP).

He said the replacement works would begin on June 3 and are expected to be completed by Aug 11 this year.

“This maintenance project costs RM67,800 and the state government will bear 80 per cent of it, which is RM54,240,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said 87 applications to the TPM80PP were still in the process of technical evaluation and approval.

“The overall project cost for these 87 applications is RM16.26 million,” he added. — Bernama