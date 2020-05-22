Last batch of 202 students in Kelantan, Pahang varsities sent back to Sabah

UiTM students packing their belongings at their residential college at Kolej Perindu in Shah Alam April 25, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, May 22 — A total of 202 Sabah students in public universities and institutions of higher learning in Kelantan and Pahang were the last batch of students to be sent home after being stranded at their respective campuses.

They included 144 students from University Malaysia Kelantan; Universiti Sains Malaysia (18); Universiti Malaya (eight), Universiti Teknologi Mara (four), and one each from Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Kota Baru Polytechnic, and Jeli Polytechnic.

There were also four students from Darul Naim Technology College, Lincoln University College (four), and KUB College (one).

UMK deputy vice-chancellor (Alumni and Student Affairs) Prof Zaliman Sauli said a total of 11 buses were provided by UMK to ferry the students to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), where they boarded a flight to Kota Kinabalu.

“The operation to send home the students involved the last batch of Sabah-bound students from UMK to return to their hometowns for the Aidilfitri and Kaamaatan celebrations,” he told Bernama here today.

Zaliman said the entire process went smoothly and conducted in compliance with the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) following several positive Covid-19 cases known as the IPT cluster reported prior to this.

“The swab test screenings were conducted on May 19 as a preliminary measure before the process of sending home the remaining students.

“Alhamdulillah, the result we received from the Ministry of Health (MOH) showed all the 202 students were negative and they are safe to return home,” he added.

UMK has carried out seven exercises to send home students. — Bernama