Events in conjunction with Agong’s birthday postponed, says Istana Negara

Istana Negara said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had ordered the postponement in line with the enforcement of the CMCO until June 9 to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — All events scheduled to be held in conjunction with the official birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah next month have been postponed, Istana Negara said today.

Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said His Majesty had ordered the postponement in line with the enforcement of the Conditional movement control order (CMCO) until June 9 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“All the events scheduled to be held between June 3 and 11 have been postponed in the interest of public safety and health as the country is still battling the Covid-19 threat.

“All the events have been postponed to dates to be announced later,” he added.

Ahmad Fadil said as announced by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Zuki Ali on March 4, the official birthday of His Majesty this year is on Monday, June 8, and it has been declared a public holiday. — Bernama