CMCO: Green light for 15 public childcare centres in Penang to operate from June 1

GEORGE TOWN, May 22 — A total of 15 childcare centres at public workplaces in the state will be allowed to operate during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) beginning June 1.

State Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the operators must ensure that the capacity involved only 50 per cent of the total number of children based on floor space measurement, and social distancing must be practiced in the activity areas.

“All the 15 childcare centres must confirm and convince the authority that they are able to adhere to all standard operating procedures (SOPs) from National Security Council, Health Ministry, Social Welfare Department (JKM) guidelines and conditions set by the state.

“The SOPs and guidelines have explained matters that need to be carried out before, during and after operation by the operators, staff and parents who want to send their children to the centres during this period,” he said in a statement here today.

Among the SOPs are placing the one-metre distance signs on the floor, particularly at the breast feeding/eating area, sleeping area and hand washing area; cleaning and disinfection measures are carried out thoroughly in the premises; ensure use of facemask and sanitisers; conducting symptom screenings and temperature checks on staff and children arrival.

Meanwhile Phee said the state government has met with the Penang Childcare Centre Association to discuss on the SOPs and guidelines for JKM registered private childcare centres under the association.

“The association hoped that private childcare centres could also be considered to start operation and expressed their willingness in adhering to all SOPs and guidelines set,” he said. — Bernama