Celebrate Aidilfitri under new conditions, urges Sarawak’s Taib Mahmud

Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud said this year, the people have had to celebrate the day of victory for Muslims under very different conditions following the Covid-19 disease which can very quietly spread very fast. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, May 22 ― Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud has urged the people in the state to adjust to celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri under new conditions following the Covid-19 pandemic which was still haunting Sarawak, Malaysia and even the world.

He said this year, the people have had to celebrate the day of victory for Muslims under very different conditions following the Covid-19 disease which can very quietly spread very fast.

“The people must heed the advice to remain at home and if they have to go out, they should abide by the instructions and measures set by the authroties and Health Ministry.

“I believe the way we celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri requires us to look at how we interact so that Malaysians can achieve more development and prosperity,” he said in his Hari Raya Aidifitri which was released today.

Abdul Taib said the people of Sarawak should be proud of the state’s ability to attain development and progress arising from the unity and good relations between people of different ethnicity, religious beliefs and background.

“We have seen how Sarawak has transformed from the most backward state in the 60s and 70s into the most progressive now, where the economic growth is increasingly active in the country and also in the Asian region.

“At one time, the economy of Sarawak was only RM4,000 per capita and today it has gone to more than RM40,000 which is a 10-fold growth.

“I believe the strong support of the people for our struggle will be with the government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to continue the struggle to achieve developed status with a high-income economy,” he said. ― Bernama