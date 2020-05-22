Case management of Goldman Sachs’ 1MDB bond sale on June 18

On February 24, Goldman Sachs through its representative, Ng Keng Leong, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The case involving UK-based Goldman Sachs International Ltd and its Asian entities, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), which are facing charges relating to the sale of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) bonds amounting to RM27.2 billion (US$6.5 billion) has been fixed on June 18.

Deputy public prosecutor Zaki Asyraf Zubir said the High Court had previously set May 18 for the case management, but it was then postponed to June 18.

“The court set for case management for the prosecution to serve all documents pertaining to the case to the defence under Section 51A of Criminal Procedure Code,” he told Bernama in a WhatsApp message when asked on the case.

On February 24, Goldman Sachs through its representative, Ng Keng Leong, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan.

The court has fixed the hearing to begin on Nov 9 this year.

In December 2018, Malaysia filed four charges against the three entities for allegedly leaving out material facts on the sales of bonds between a subsidiary of 1MDB and Aabar Investment PJS Ltd (Aabar).

The offences were allegedly committed at 1MDB, Level 8, Menara IMC, No. 8, Jalan Sultan Ismail, here, between March 19, 2012, and November 11, 2013.

The company was charged under Section 179 (c) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 and punishable under Section 182 of the same Act which provides for imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years and fined not less than RM1 million, upon conviction.

The United States Department of Justice estimated that about US$4.5 billion was misappropriated from 1MDB between 2009 and 2014. — Bernama