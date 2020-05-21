Two to be charged in court tomorrow for murder of six-year-old foreign girl in Ampang

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusof said the two suspects, who are the victim’s stepfather and mother, would be charged at the Ampang Court at 10am. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — Two of the three suspects detained in connection with the death of a six-year-old foreign girl in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Memanda 3, Ampang here will be charged tomorrow.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusof said the two suspects, who are the victim’s stepfather and mother, would be charged at the Ampang Court at 10am.

“The 17-year-old male suspect will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder while the 23-year-old female suspect will be charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 for negligence. The third suspect, a 63-year-old woman, has been released to become a prosecution witness,” he said in a statement today.

On May 11, the body of the fully-clothed girl was found lying on the ground in front of a restaurant of a shopping mall in Ampang.

An inspection conducted found bruises on several parts of her body, including on her arms.

The victim was believed to have been hit by her stepfather with a blunt object because she refused to eat. — Bernama