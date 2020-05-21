Perlis to lower voting age to 18

Perlis will lower the voting age from 21 to 18. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KANGAR, May 21 ― Perlis has become the second state after Sabah to lower the voting age from 21 to 18 as well as the eligible age of electoral candidates, also from 21 to 18.

The Perlis state Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2020 tabled by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man yesterday has obtained the support of all 14 assemblymen including from the Opposition, except Datuk Ismail Kassim (BN-Tambun Tulang) who was absent from the sitting.

Azlan, during the winding-up session, said he believed that 18-year-old would be eligible to contest in the elections, although several assemblymen who supported the motion had voiced concerns about the candidates' level of maturity.

He also said that all parties need to show concerns over the candidates’ level of maturity and their readiness to become a candidate in an election.

“It is a responsibility of all parties and the government also needs to have a mechanism that allows them the opportunity to mature faster so that when they are elected, they can become candidates who can contribute ideas and so forth to the community and the people throughout the country,” he said. ― Bernama