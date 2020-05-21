Follow SOPs at RTD counters during CMCO period, public told

The long queue at the Road Transport Department’s Batu Uban branch following the reopening of all its counters in George Town May 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 ― The public is advised to adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) set by the Ministry of Health (KKM) and the National Security Council (MKN) when conducting official matters at the Road Transport Department (RTD) counters throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

According to its statement issued today, RTD reminded members of the public using the services at its counters to practise the new normal following the implementation of CMCO beginning May 18.

“The public is advised to practise strong self-discipline, to comply with safe social distancing of at least 1 metre, wear face masks especially when unwell and to wash hands with soap or hand sanitiser.

“Based on the current scenario, it shows that a large number of people visit the RTD’s service counters at any one time. Therefore, they should take preventive measures to curb the Covid-19 outbreak,” said the statement.

RTD has reopened its counters for all types of services with 82 of its offices operational nationwide. ― Bernama