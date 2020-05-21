Covid-19: Churches say will keep doors closed until end of CMCO

Rev Hermen Shastri said that CCM will only allow churches to open if there is assurance from the Ministry of Health that Covid-19 no longer poses a threat to the general public. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The Council of Churches of Malaysia (CCM) today said that churches under its umbrella will remain closed until the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is lifted.

Its general secretary Rev Hermen Shastri said that CCM will only allow churches to open if there is assurance from the Ministry of Health that Covid-19 no longer poses a threat to the general public.

“Whether that will be June 10, will be reviewed judiciously when the time comes.

“We seek to priorities the safety of our people as our paramount spiritual duty. The current situation is still very precarious and volatile,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said that the believers can continue to pray and worship at their respective homes with online streaming will be offered for the worship service on Sundays.

“As we continue to battle the Covid-19 pandemic together, we take this opportunity to salute the frontliners who are working tirelessly and selflessly in order to keep the rest of us safe.

“May God continue to bless, protect and guide our nation. Stay at home. Pray at home. And, let us carry one another's burdens for the good of the nation,” he added.

Earlier, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said that non-Muslim religious houses will be allowed to open with strict standard operating procedures (SOP) starting from June 10.

Ismail Sabri said that only religious houses in green zone are allowed to open with the numbers limited to only 30 people.

This comes as Islamic authorities have allowed some mosques to allow congregational prayers with strict restrictions since last week.

While noting the authorities’ SOPs, Hermen said that CCM also have additional rules for its churches when they reopen in the future.

“Each church leader should issue guidelines to their congregations to comply and self-regulate taking cognisance of national and state SOPs.

“For Sunday Worship maximum 30 individuals are allowed and there will be online live streaming in sanctuary. Other services like weddings, funerals and prayer meetings held when needed. Worship time restricted to one and a half hours,” he said.

He also said no physical contact during the worship, which includes no laying of hands on others, no back up singers and choirs, and no sharing of communion trays.

“Church hall will be sanitised immediately after use. A break of two hours is essential between different worship services.

“In the event of an infection, the church premise will be locked down and official of the Ministry of Heath will take over,” he said.