Sarawak requests immediate reopening of RTD counters at UTC

KUCHING, May 20 — The Sarawak Government has requested the Ministry of Transport to grant immediate permission for the Road Transport Department (RTD) to reopen its counters at all Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) in the state.

Sarawak Transport Minister, Datuk Lee Kim Shin said this is following congestion and long queues at RTD’s counters since they reopened on May 18.

“I have just contacted the deputy transport minister, Hasbi Habibollah about this problem. We ask (permission) to reopen all RTD counters at UTCs as soon as possible after Hari Raya to reduce the congestion,” he said after a visit to the Sarawak RTD headquarters here today.

Lee said the queue at the state RTD headquarters is about 300 metres long, extending outside of the office.

It is mainly made up of people wanting to renew their driver’s license and road insurance, even though they have been given a 30-day grace after the Movement Control Order (MCO) ends to do it, he added.

“There’s still time, so there’s no need to rush (to renew) and no need to wait in a long queue,” he said and added that the public could also renew their driver’s license and insurance at the post office.

Lee also announced that the Sarawak RTD would accept cash payments from 8am until 1pm compared to until 11 am previously, while e-payment including payment via credit card is accepted until 4pm. — Bernama