Agong holds pre-Cabinet meeting with PM via video conference (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today held the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via a video conference from Istana Negara.
The meeting was held via a video conference following the extension of the Conditional movement control order to fight Covid-19 in the country.
It began at 8.30am and lasted 45 minutes.
KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong menerima menghadap YAB Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin untuk sesi Pra Kabinet menerusi sidang video di Istana Negara hari ini. Di akhir sesi menghadap tersebut, Seri Paduka Baginda menzahirkan ucapan Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri serta Maaf Zahir dan Batin kepada YAB Perdana Menteri dan keluarga serta seluruh anggota Kabinet. Dalam ucapan balas, YAB Perdana Menteri turut mengucapkan ucapan selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri kepada Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong dan Seri Paduka Baginda Raja Permaisuri Agong serta seluruh Kerabat Diraja sekaliannya.
A short clip of the video conference was posted in Istana Negara’s official Instagram page with a caption which, among others, read: “At the end of the meeting, His Majesty wished Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin to the Prime Minister, his family and all members of the Cabinet.
“In reply, Muhyiddin also wished Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as well as the entire royal family.” — Bernama