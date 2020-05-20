Agong holds pre-Cabinet meeting with PM via video conference (VIDEO)

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a video call at the Istana Negara May 20, 2020. — Screen capture via Instagram/Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today held the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin via a video conference from Istana Negara.

The meeting was held via a video conference following the extension of the Conditional movement control order to fight Covid-19 in the country.

It began at 8.30am and lasted 45 minutes.

A short clip of the video conference was posted in Istana Negara’s official Instagram page with a caption which, among others, read: “At the end of the meeting, His Majesty wished Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin to the Prime Minister, his family and all members of the Cabinet.

“In reply, Muhyiddin also wished Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri to Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah as well as the entire royal family.” — Bernama