Sarikei MP still hospitalised with Covid-19, says Sarawak health director

Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing speaks to reporters in Kuching May 19, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, May 19 — DAP’s Sarikei Member of Parliament Andrew Wong Ling Biu is still being treated for Covid-19 at Sibu Hospital, state Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said today.

He said Wong, however, is in a stable condition.

“I think he is in a stable condition and alert, but still needs to undergo rehabilitation in hospital,” he said during a media briefing presided by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah here.

Dr Chin was asked if Wong is still being treated at Sibu Hospital, where he was admitted on March 13 after he tested positive for Covid-19, or if he has been discharged.

At the end of February, Wong reportedly felt unwell after returning from Kuala Lumpur where he had attended a week-long political meeting.

He was one of the two MPs who did not attend yesterday’s sitting of Parliament.

Another DAP federal lawmaker Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen, from Bandar Kuching, also tested positive for Covid-19.

He has since recovered after treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital and attended yesterday’s sitting of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said Sarawak will soon require Malaysians, including Sarawakians, who want to enter the state to first get permission from the police.

He said the disaster committee will only allow entry to the state if they have permits from the police.

“Without the permits, we will not approve their applications to enter the state,” he said.

He added SDMC’s application form can be obtained from htpp://sdmc.sarawak.gov.my.

Uggah said SDMC will not relax inter-district travel restrictions for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak celebrations.