Selangor Bersatu voices support for Muhyiddin as PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives for the opening of the first meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) Selangor has announced its support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister, according to its chief, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari.

It also acknowledged Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir’s decision to join the Opposition bloc during yesterday’s Parliament sitting.

“We honour and respect Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who created history and was effective in running the country in spite of his age, but because he had taken the decision to resign as chairman of PPBM, the party’s constitution comes into play.

“Based on that, PPBM Selangor has unanimously decided to support the appointment of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister of Malaysia and the acting chairman of PPBM,” it said in a statement issued here today.

The statement came after a divisional meeting on May 13 to discuss the latest power tussle, with former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir trying to instigate a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin.

Abdul Rashid said that the party was fully behind Dr Mahathir during GE14, where a political tsunami overthrew the Barisan Nasional. It was when Pakatan Harapan’s own internal conflict caused a string of by-election losses, due to the loss of support from the people, that support began to wane.

“Muhyiddin then started a movement with other parties like Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), and Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction to start a new alignment named Parti Perikatan Nasional.

“He felt that if PPBM stayed in Pakatan Harapan, they would lose the next election,” he said.

Following the exit of PPBM from Pakatan Harapan and the subsequent resignation of Dr Mahathir from the party due to the party's involvement with Umno, Muhyiddin sought support from elected representatives in Parliament before being elected as prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“This was in accordance to Article 43 (2)(a) of the Federal Constitution, and the Agong had decided to appoint him as the legitimate eight prime minister of the country,” he said.