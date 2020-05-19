Aidilfitri maximum price scheme from tomorrow, Kaamatan and Gawai from May 28, says minister

People shopping for fresh meat and produce at a wet market in Petaling Jaya March 25, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 19 — A total of 11 types of Aidilfitri essential goods are listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme for 15 days from tomorrow to June 3, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

For the Kaamatan festival in Sabah, the seven-day price control exercise from May 28 to June 3 will also involve 11 types of goods, while Gawai in Sarawak will involve the control of 12 types of goods for the same period.

Nanta said among the goods placed under the scheme for Aidilftri are live chicken RM6.20 per kg (retail) and RM5.70 (wholesale); standard chicken RM7.50/kg (retail) and RM6.70 (wholesale); Grade A eggs 40 sen each (retail) and 38 sen (wholesale); Grade B eggs 39 sen each (retail) and 37 sen (wholesale); and local beef RM34/kg (retail) and RM32 (wholesale).

For the Kaamatan, live chicken prices are RM6.60/kg (retail) and RM5.90 (wholesale); standard chicken RM9.50/kg (retail) and RM8.50 (wholesale); Grade A eggs 41 sen each (retail) and 39 sen (wholesale); Grade B eggs 40 sen each (retail) and 38 sen (wholesale); pork (stomach) RM22/kg (retail) and RM20 (wholesale); pork (meat and fat) RM20/kg (retail) and RM18 (wholesale).

For Gawai, the maximum price for live chicken is RM6.70 (retail) and RM6 (wholesale); standard chicken RM8.50 (retail) and RM7.60 (wholesale); Grade A eggs 39 sen (retail) and 37 sen (wholesale); Grade B eggs 38 sen (retail) and 36 sen (wholesale); pork (meat and fat) RM18.50/kg (retail) and RM16.50 (wholesale).

When asked about the standard chicken price of over RM7 per kg now, Nanta said it was at normal level.

At the same time, he warned traders to adhere to ethics in running their business and advised consumers not to make excessive purchases that could put pressure on prices of goods.

The ministry’s enforcement officers will be mobilised to monitor prices and firm action will be taken against traders who fail to adhere to the scheme under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, he said. — Bernama