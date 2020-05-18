N.Sembilan to give RM200 Aidilfitri aid for MPKK chairmen, secretaries and mosque officials

The Negri Sembilan government will give a RM200 Aidilfitri aid to the chairmen and secretaries of the Village Community Management Councils (MPKK) as well as mosque officials in the state. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SEREMBAN, May 18 — The Negri Sembilan government will give a RM200 Aidilfitri aid to the chairmen and secretaries of the Village Community Management Councils (MPKK) as well as mosque officials in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the payment is a token of appreciation for their hard work in ensuring the people’s welfare since the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) on March 18.

“The aid will be handed out to 866 MPKK chairmen and secretaries who had served till April 30. This includes those who have received new appointment letters.

“Mosque officials including 603 imams, 294 bilals, 298 caretakers and 292 women general workers across the state will receive the Aidilfitri aid,” he said in a statement here today.

Aminuddin said the aid, involving an allocation of RM520,000, will be paid out this week before the Aidilfitri celebration. — Bernama