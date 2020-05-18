In Raya message, Selangor Sultan reminds people importance of unity, vigilance

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah attends the 14th opening ceremony for the second term of Selangor State Assembly in Shah Alam March 18, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, May 18 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today reiterated the importance of staying united to ensure the resilience of the country’s economy and control of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In his Aidilfitri address, Sultan Sharafuddin also took the opportunity to remind people that Hari Raya tradition and norms will have to be tweaked this year to ensure the public’s wellbeing.

“Practices such as house visitation and greetings are unsuitable for the time being to avoid the risk of Covid-19 outbreaks,” he said.

Moreover, those seeking to return to their hometowns during this period must also avoid doing so, His Majesty added.

“Even though the statistics of new Covid-19 cases within Selangor has seen a reduction, we must still continue to be vigilant and take precautionary measures,” he said.

On this occasion, the Sultan also called for the Malays to be united and avoid quarreling with each other as Aidilfitri will be celebrated in a very different atmosphere this year while Muslims around the world are faced with the obstacles of Covid-19.

Sultan Sharafuddin also reminded Malaysians to refrain from committing wrongdoings that could lead to sinning, such as spreading misinformation and accusations that can have an adverse effect on society.