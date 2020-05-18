CMCO: Kedah Sultan, Sultanah remind people to follow SOP ahead of Aidilfitri

The Sultan of Kedah Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff urged the people to continue to focus on aspects of hygiene and personal safety such as practicing social distancing when celebrating Aidilfitri. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, May 18 — The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, and the Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, reminded the people in the state to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the conditional movement control order (CMCO) ahead of the Aildilfitri celebration.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Sultan of Kedah today, their Majesties have urged the people to continue to focus on aspects of hygiene and personal safety such as practicing social distancing when celebrating Aidilfitri.

It said the Sultan and Sultanah understand the feelings and hardships of the people who have to celebrate Aidilfitri during the CMCO as the Covid-19 outbreak is still not over.

“For the people of Kedah who are outside the state, the Sultan and Sultanah express their sympathy, for not being able to return to their hometowns as well as to spend time with family members and ask them to be patient for the benefit of all,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Sultan and Sultanah of Kedah also congratulated Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor on his appointment as the 14th Kedah Mentri Besar yesterday.

“The Sultan and Sultanah hope that the new menteri besar will carry out his duties with dedication and prioritise the people as well as ensure the well-being of Kedah Darul Aman,” it said.

Their Majesties also recorded appreciation and thanks to Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir for his contribution and dedication throughout his tenure.

The statement also said that Sultan Sallehuddin paid zakat fitrah (personal tithe) during a brief ceremony at his office in Wisma Darul Aman, here. — Bernama