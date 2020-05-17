Terengganu Health Dept: Over 300 Gong Pauh market traders undergo Covid-19 screening

Foreign construction workers waiting in line to be screened for Covid-19 at a clinic in Pudu, May 15, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 17 — The Terengganu Health Department has been conducting Covid-19 screening on more than 300 traders in stages at the Gong Pauh Wholesale Market here since last Thursday.

State health director, Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said the screenings were done as a proactive measure though there have been no positive cases involving the traders.

“They willingly cooperate and understand that the purpose of the screening is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 since the market is often crowded with shoppers,” she told reporters today.

Meanwhile, the department advised traders and the public shopping for necessities at the market to maintain social distancing, wear face masks and wash their hands frequently to curb the spread of the virus. — Bernama