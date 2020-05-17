Companies in Sabah need to appoint coordinators trained to monitor SOP compliance during CMCO, says deputy CM

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau said that appointments could be made among the officials of the companies involved.— Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 17 — Companies in the manufacturing and industrial sectors in Sabah are urged to appoint coordinators trained to monitor and ensure that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are adhered to during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

Sabah Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said that appointments could be made among the officials of the companies involved.

“We want this monitoring to be done regularly to ensure that the Covid-19 pandemic prevention efforts are fully implemented.

“Given the constraints on enforcement officers, the appointment of trained internal coordinators is essential for the company’s operations and preventive measures to be fully enforced among employees,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Madius, who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, said the operation of companies is essential to generate the state’s economy and provide a source of income for the workers to supplement their family’s living expenses.

Those who fail to comply with the SOP may be subject to action, including revoking the permission to operate, he said.

Among the SOPs that must be followed was that each company was required to check and record the body temperature of workers on a daily basis besides requiring employees to wear face masks, he added.

“The company is also required to provide hand sanitisers for the use of workers, to regularly sanitise and disinfect their premises or factories besides employees must work on a rotational basis.

“In the event of a company employee testing positive for Covid-19, the company’s operations will be suspended immediately,” he said. — Bernama