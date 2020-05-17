Claiming no-confidence in PKR’s course, ex-Srikandi chief quits party after being appointed as Pemuda Negara Women’s Wing head

PKR’s former Srikandi Wing chief Nurainie Haziqah Shafii today announced her departure from the party. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Nurainie Haziqah Shafii

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17— PKR’s former Srikandi Wing chief Nurainie Haziqah Shafii today announced her departure from PKR, claiming that she has no more confidence in the party’s direction.

She said that she was leaving PKR in her capacity as an ordinary member.

Her announcement comes slightly less than a week after a party established in support of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali; Pemuda Negara, announced her as its Women’s Wing chief, via its official Facebook page on May 6.

Taking to Twitter today, Nurainie also announced her resignation as the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) councillor.

“I would like to record my gratitude to the members of PKR who gave me the mandate to become the Central Women’s Leadership Council exco, by winning in the last PKR election. To the Selangor mentri besar and the Petaling Jaya Mayor, for their trust and cooperation throughout my membership in PKR and the MBPJ councillor.

“I vow to continue serving the people and the nation via my current available platform, as well as to provide my full commitment towards efforts to help those in need, in my capacity as a lawyer,” Nurainie added.