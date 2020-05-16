Takiyuddin to Dr M: Don’t confuse people over Riza’s discharge, decision made during your govt

On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court’s granted an order for a discharge not amounting to acquittal to Riza Abdul Aziz (pic), following an application by the prosecution for the conditional discharge as prosecutors had struck an agreement with Riza who agreed to pay back millions in ringgit to the government.— Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — De facto Law Minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan slams former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad over the latter’s expressed bewilderment over the plea bargain of Riza Abdul Aziz’s money laundering charge.

In a statement today, Takiyuddin said that as the prime minister during the case, Mahathir should understand the procedures and decisions made by the then attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas.

“The government hopes Tun is not hypocritical by saying he was ‘bewildered’, ‘confused’ and did not understand (about) a decision made by the attorney general and executed by the deputy public prosecutor that handled the case at the end of 2019.

“Tun’s actions are completely unreasonable. As a former minister at that time and the government, I hope that Tun would not continue to mislead the people by saying he was ‘confused’,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

However, Takiyuddin did not state details about the case but insisted that Perikatan Nasional (PN) is holding on to the law.

“The PN government will continue to act in accordance with the law and adheres to the principle of independence of the judiciary as well as the legal process in due to the law,” he said.

Yesterday, in a video statement Dr Mahathir expressed that he was confused over what the recent developments in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s stepson’s US$248 million money-laundering case meant for the country.

He said that if thieves who steal billions of funds would be able to free themselves of criminal charges just by offering to return the stolen money, then the country’s laws should be changed to prevent this from reoccurring.

On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court’s granted an order for a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) to Riza, following an application by the prosecution for the conditional discharge as prosecutors had struck an agreement with Riza who agreed to pay back millions in ringgit to the government.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the Malaysian government is expected to recover an estimated US$107.3 million (RM465.3 million) worth of overseas assets involved in the money-laundering charges as a result of the agreement, with the agreement also requiring Riza to pay a compound to the government as an alternative to the charges.