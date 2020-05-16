FT minister: Flats, long houses in Sentul, Bukit Kiara to be replaced with new housing

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa says about 1,300 housing units in Sentul and Bukit Kiara will be demolished and replaced with new housing projects. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, May 16 ― About 1,300 housing units in Sentul and Bukit Kiara will be demolished and replaced with new housing projects, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said houses under the new housing project, to be implemented under the Kuala Lumpur Modernisation programme, would be given to selected owners of the demolished housing units for free.

“About 1,000 flat units that were built about 30 years ago in the Sentul area, with a floor area of about 480 sq ft, will be demolished and the owners will be given new housing units, which will be bigger, for free,” he said, adding that in Bukit Kiara, it involves occupants of the long houses there, totalling about 300 units.

He said the houses to be built under the programme would cost about RM200,000 per unit.

Annuar, who is Ketereh Member of Parliament, told reporters this after distributing Aidilfitri contributions to residents in Kok Lanas here today.

Elaborating on the proposed housing project, he said, it would be built using private funds with the government only providing the site.

In another development, he said the ministry planned to build 5,000 units of houses under the “Residensi Prihatin” programme for those working in Kuala Lumpur and with household income of below RM4,000.

Application for the houses, to cost RM250,000 per unit, will be opened to those aged 35 and below, he added. ― Bernama