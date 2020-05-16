Businessman with ‘Datuk’ title found dead after car skidded into bushes in Port Dickson

A businessman with the title ‘Datuk’ was found dead after the car he was driving skidded into the bushes in Port Dickson, said police. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PORT DICKSON, May 16 — A businessman with the title ‘Datuk’ was found dead after the car he was driving skidded into the bushes at Kilometer 10, Jalan Seremban, here.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the victim, Datuk R. Rajasegaran, 45, was found at the location at about 10.30am.

“Initial investigations found the victim was travelling from Port Dickson to Lukut when he lost control of the vehicle and skidded into the nearby bushes at the location.

“The victim was found by policemen patrolling the area. On inspection, the victim was found dead in the car,” he said in a statement here today.

Aidi Sham said the victim’s wife had on Thursday lodged a police report that the victim was missing.

He said a post-mortem conducted by Port Dickson Hospital found the victim’s cause of death was due to multiple injuries following the accident. — Bernama