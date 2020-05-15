Prove claim of impending defection by Pakatan reps, says N.Sembilan MB

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun speaks to reporters ahead of the Rantau by-election in Seremban April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, May 15 — Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has asked those alleging that six state assemblymen from Pakatan Harapan (PH) would be abandoning the coalition to prove their claim.

Aminuddin, who is Negri Sembilan PH chairman, said this was an unfounded claim but declined to elaborate.

“Ask the (news) portal which reported this, who are the assemblymen planning to jump (ship)? If it can answer then I will comment,” he told reporters when visiting a hawkers’ site here today.

Yesterday, a news portal reported that at least six state assemblymen from PH would be switching allegiance to Perikatan Nasional to form a new state government in Negri Sembilan.

Negri Sembilan has 36 state seats, with 20 being held by PH and 16 by Barisan Nasional (BN).

Among PH parties, DAP has 11 seats; PKR, six; and Amanah, three; while on the BN side, 15 belong to UMNO and one to MIC. — Bernama