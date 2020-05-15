Friday prayers in Terengganu to resume next week under strict conditions

Osman said all district religious officials will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the strict conditions and any mosque that is unable to comply will not be allowed to hold Friday prayers. ― Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 15 ― Terengganu has allowed Friday prayers to be performed during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from May 22 onwards, under strict conditions.

The conditions include only one mosque to be allowed to hold Friday prayers, while the size of the congregation must not exceed 40 people.

Terengganu Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (Maidam) president Datuk Osman Muda said the decision was made upon the consent of the Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin as the head of Islam in the state, and after considering the views of Terengganu Fatwa Committee following their meeting on May 12.

“The decision also took into account the need to uphold the Islamic teaching among the Muslim society amid the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said in a statement today.

He said the district religious officials will be responsible for identifying the members of the congregation for the Friday prayers, as well as recording their details, checking their body temperature and ensuring that their hands were sanitised before allowing them into the mosque.

However, those over the age of 60, with symptoms such as fever, cold and shortness of breath or other health issues such as diabetes and hypertension, will not be allowed to join the congregation.

Members of the congregation are required to perform their ablution at home before coming to the mosque, wear a facemask, observe social distancing and not to engage in any physical contact such as shaking hands at all time.

“After the prayer, all present must leave the mosque immediately. The sermon should be focused only on what’s essentials, taking no more than seven minutes for both sermons.

“Supplementary (sunnah) prayers are not allowed except for the Tahiyatul Masjid prayer. The ventilation in the prayer area is only by opening the windows and switching on the fans. The use of an air conditioner is not allowed,” he said.

Osman said all district religious officials will be responsible for ensuring compliance with the strict conditions and any mosque that is unable to comply will not be allowed to hold Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, he added, only three people will be allowed to perform the daily congregational prayers at the mosque comprising the mosque committee members and mosque officials in compliance with the conditions.

Osman added that Aidilfitri prayers will not be allowed at any mosque or surau in the state.

At the meantime, the statement said Sultan Mizan also expressed hope that the people will be patient and pray harder to Allah especially in these last days of Ramadan so that the Covid-19 pandemic will end soon.

“His Majesty also prayed for the people to be under the protection and mercy of Allah,” he said. ― Bernama