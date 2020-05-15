Covid-19: Sabah Health Dept advises travellers to postpone return to the state

On March 26, the Sabah government issued a 14-day quarantine order at designated centres for individuals and students from overseas who entered the state directly. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, May 15 ― The Sabah Health Department (JKNS) advises those who plan to return to the state during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) to postpone their travel, if possible.

Sabah Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said if such travel cannot be deffered, the travellers must practice preventive measures.

“These include adhering to social distancing regulations, wearing face mask at all times, maintain hand hygiene and practice correct coughing etiquette. They must also undergo screening for symptoms and body temperature check at the boarding gate,” she said in a statement here today.

Dr Christina said currently, the department was actively carrying out preventive and control measures among tertiary students, following a new cluster recorded in the state, in which three local university students were confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

She said the Penampang Health Office was working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure all students arriving at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport would undergo sample testing before being sent to quarantine.

On March 26, the Sabah government issued a 14-day quarantine order at designated centres for individuals and students from overseas who entered the state directly.

To date, the Covid-19 positive cases in Sabah has remained at 330 cases. ― Bernama