Covid-19: Recovered Malaysian preacher shares experience of being treated in Argentinian hospital

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — A trip to Argentina for dakwah (missionary work) unexpectedly turned into a medical emergency for 43-year-old preacher Mohd Zaidy Abdul Rahman.

He reached Argentina on March 7 with four others, including his father-in-law, when he fell ill within a week of his arrival.

“At the hospital on March 14, I fell asleep and didn’t know what happened after that. I only knew I was infected with Covid-19 after I became conscious 30 days later before I was put in the intensive care unit (ICU) for the next 15 days and followed by three days in the general ward,” said Zaidi to Bernama via WhatsApp.

Mohd Zaidy, who is also the chief executive officer of Zaiyadal Aquaculture Sdn Bhd, was sharing his experience of being warded at a hospital in Vincente Lopez in Argentina for 48 days.

Currently, Mohd Zaidy and his father-in-law are still stranded in Argentina.

“Three other members of my group have returned home while I was being warded at the ICU,” he said.

Mohd Zaidy expressed his heartfelt appreciation towards the hospital, especially to the nurses and the physiotherapist, for rendering excellent service towards him.

He also related that he was touched when the hospital staffs sang a coronavirus ‘anthem’ titled ‘Resistiré’ (‘I Will Survive’) after he was being discharged from the ward.

“I would also like to thank the Malaysian Embassy in Argentina for helping with the processing of my medical report to be received by my wife in Malaysia,” said the father of one from Kuantan, Pahang.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zaidy requested for the Malaysian government, via Wisma Putra, to help arrange a special flight home as soon as possible for him and his father-in-law.

“Right now, I’m still renting a homestay, because there are no commercial flights available. I hope Wisma Putra can send a special flight here (Argentina) for us and a few other stranded families,” he said. — Bernama