Terengganu Health Dept denies Covid-19 cases at Gong Pauh Market

Health Ministry personnel screened individuals for fevers as part of Covid-19 precautions during the MCO March 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 14 — The Terengganu Health Department today denied that there were Covid-19 positive cases among vegetable lorry drivers from Selayang, Selangor, at the Gong Pauh Wholesale Market, as viralled on social media.

Director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus in refuting the claims, urged the public not to spread fake news to avoid causing anxiety or confusion in the community.

He said the health screening were conducted on the traders at the market today as precautionary and proactive measures to curb the spread of the infection in the state.

“The screening was done to maintain the green zone status in Terengganu.

“Gong Pauh Wholesale Market was chosen as the screening site as it has high risk of Covid-19 infection since it is a local attraction and often crowded with visitors,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama