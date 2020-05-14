No rush to register Perikatan Nasional, says Annuar Musa

Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the proposal to register PN needed to get the support of party members at every level, and not just the top leadership. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — There is no need for Barisan Nasional (BN) to rush into registering Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a political entity for the time being, said BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the proposal to register PN needed to get the support of party members at every level, and not just the top leadership.

“Discussions among the parties (under PN) are ongoing because PN is a harmonious coalition and is handling the country’s administration really well.

“So, we surely want to ensure that this harmonious environment is maintained. We know that the political configuration has lots of sensitivities which we need to manage, so there’s no need to rush. Every party also has its own set of procedures and there may be some slight differences,” he said at a press conference today.

Annuar said that before a decision was made, it had to undergo several processes, be discussed by the supreme council and the views of its members be taken into account through the general assembly.

He explained that there was no time frame set for the registration of PN because what’s important was that the parties involved continued to hold discussions.

“It’s not like we want to hold a general election (GE) anytime soon. Whatever we want to do, we’ll do it in an orderly manner.

“Whatever decision is taken by each party, especially BN, will be done in a responsible and careful manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also announced that the BN Supreme Council had unanimously appointed Bagan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as BN’s chief whip in Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama