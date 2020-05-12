Speaker: CMCO rules to be observed during Johor state assembly sitting on Thursday

Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said during the session only the Johor Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, state assemblymen, speaker and royal council members would be present and allowed into the hall. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, May 12 — The Johor state legislative assembly sitting to be held this Thursday will take into consideration the rules which have been enforced throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said during the session only the Johor Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, state assemblymen, speaker and royal council members would be present and allowed into the hall.

“During the sitting on May 14, we will abide by the SOPs such as maintaining social distance where a space will be left empty in between the assemblymen’s seats,” he said adding that a rehearsal of the session was held today.

“On the actual day, the assemblymen and all involved will go through a health screening and I am confident that the sitting will run smoothly,” he said when met by reporters at his office in Kota Iskandar here today.

Suhaizan was also confident that nothing untoward would happen during the meeting as only Sultan Ibrahim would give his opening address and this would be over in a short while.

“After the speech by the Sultan, the sitting will be adjourned to a later date. I have not received any motions to be discussed so I do not foresee any problem on that day,” he said.

He said the next sitting is expected to take place in September. — Bernama