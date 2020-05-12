Perak Sultan holds back tears while saluting Covid-19 frontliners during state assembly

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, together with members of the Perak State Legislative Assembly, give a standing ovation to frontliners involved in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of the Perak Mentri Besar’s Office

IPOH, May 12 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today thanked those who are involved in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in an emotional speech during the one-day Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting.

The Sultan held back tears while expressing his gratitude to the frontliners and requested the assembly to stand and applaud their contribution and sacrifices.

“I would like to record my highest appreciation to the people who work in the Ministry of Health, in particular the medical staff, the personnel from the Health Department, the police, the Armed Forces, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defense, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Welfare Department, State Security Council, district officers, the civil service.

“They are the frontliners in this war,” he said in his opening address.

“In appreciation of these heroes, let us all stand up...let us all applaud the front liners who are

risking their lives to help us all face the threat of the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

The Sultan also showed his appreciation to the Information and Broadcasting departments, as well as various media agencies, who have played an important role in relaying crucial information, strategies and advice through their respective networks.

“I would also like to record my appreciation to the respective religious bodies, the private sector, professional bodies, non-governmental organisations, local communities and individuals, who have selflessly contributed their energy, service, time and material in this time of crisis.

“Each and every one of them has shown the highest level of patriotism in helping to protect the citizens of our country,” he said.

The Sultan also urged the public to abide by the advice and instructions of the experts from the Ministry of Health.

“We have to understand the objective of the movement control order (MCO), which is to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We all have to make sacrifices to ensure that our nation is able to contain and defeat this threat which has adversely affected our lives, impeded our children’s education, and disrupted our jobs.

“Insya Allah, we will be able to overcome this threat effectively to enable us to build a better future,” he added.