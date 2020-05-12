MetMalaysia: Malaysia in monsoon transition phase

According to MetMalaysia, Malaysians can expect heavy rain and thunderstorms, with slightly warmer weather in the morning. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Malaysia is in the transition phase from the North-east monsoon to the South-west monsoon, which would continue until the third week of May, according to Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Jailan Simon.

He said this will bring along heavy rain and thunderstorms, with slightly warmer weather in the morning.

“The current monsoon transition period, which began in March, is expected to end in the third week of May, so when the South-west monsoon starts, the heavy rain and thunderstorms will begin to lessen,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

In August and September, transboundary haze can be expected as variable winds shift to blow from the south-west.

Jailan also denied that Malaysia is facing extreme hot weather or the El Nino phenomenon.

“The current hot weather is not unusual. The 2016’s El Nino phenomenon has caused the temperature to reach 39 degrees Celsius, but this year, the highest temperature recorded was just about 37 degrees Celsius and close to 38 degrees Celsius in Kedah and Perlis,” he said.

He added that yesterday the recorded temperature was 34 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius in some places. — Bernama