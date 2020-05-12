Couple, grandmother remanded over six-year-old’s death in Ampang

Ampang Jaya police district chief Noor Azmi Yusoff said the remand order on the victim’s biological mother, step-father and grandmother was made for investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code, until next Monday (May 18). — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — A couple and a senior citizen, all Myanmar nationals, were remanded for seven days beginning today to facilitate investigations into the death of a six-year-old girl whose body was found in front of a shopping mall in Ampang.

Ampang Jaya police district chief Noor Azmi Yusoff said the remand order on the victim’s biological mother, step-father and grandmother, all three aged between 17 and 23, was made for investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code, until next Monday (May 18).

“The remand order for the grandmother was issued at the hospital as she is receiving treatment for asthma while the two others were remanded at the court,” he told Bernama here today.

Yesterday, police arrested the suspects, who are United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) card-holders at a hotel at Jalan Memanda 5, Ampang Point after the discovery of the child’s body.

The victim was found dead with bruises, including her arms, on a road shoulder at about 9.50am yesterday by members of the public.

Based on information received, police said the child was allegedly beaten by her stepfather after she refused to eat. — Bernama