Sarawak DCM: Kuching only district under Covid-19 red zone

KUCHING, May 11 — Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said that Samarahan district is now classified as a yellow zone, leaving only Kuching district in the red zone category with over 40 positive cases of Covid-19 infections.

He said the Samarahan district joined Tebedu, Lundu, Sibu, Bau, Serian, Bintulu and Limbang districts in the yellow zone category.

“Another 31 district are categorised as green zone, with Miri turning green yesterday,” he said in his ministerial address at the Sarawak State Assembly’s sitting which lasted less than two hours.

He said as of yesterday Sarawak has recorded 543 positive cases and 17 deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak started.

“With a total of 543 positive cases, only 166 are currently active cases,” Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said.

He said in addition to the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO), SDMC had also implemented several strategies and measures to curb the spread and to break the chain of the Covid-19 in Sarawak.

He said as early as the first week of February, SDMC had made it compulsory for all travellers entering the state to fill in the Health Declaration Forms (now the E-Health Declaration Form) before the enforcement of MCO began on March 18.

“On February 25, we banned foreigners from entering the state while Sarawakians returning from overseas had to undergo compulsory 14 days quarantine to prevent imported Covid-19 cases.

He said it was made mandatory for all Sarawakians returning from Peninsular Malaysia, Labuan and Sabah to undergo compulsory quarantine for two weeks.

He added that the screening of essential services personnel and none essential personnel with different standard operating procedures (SOPs) was also introduced.

Uggah also said SDMC also formed a border security subcommittee led by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing to tighten the state’s border security.

He added that the food assistance subcommittee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, was formed to monitor the food supply and formulate strategies for the distribution of food to distressed Sarawakians.

Uggah said SDMC also set up four task forces to coordinate and map out the whole operations against the spread of coronavirus.

He said the task forces were led by health care professionals and were tasked to monitor, analyse, report and focus on among others contact tracing exercises and preventing and controlling the next waves.

However, Uggah said there is still much to be done, adding that the state government needs to balance between the public’s health and economic impact to the state.