Owners of demolished stalls in Seremban may only resume business after CMCO

SEREMBAN, May 11 — The Seremban City Council (MBS) has denied a claim saying that hawkers or food vendors whose stalls were demolished during the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional MCO (CMCO) were not allowed to resume operation.

Mayor Datuk Zazali Salehudin said the hawkers could apply to the MBS for their equipment to be returned after the CMCO is lifted so that they could resume their businesses.

“Many have no business license to begin with. It is not that we do not want to grant them the licence. However, the areas they wanted to open their businesses are not suitable, as such they operated without a license,” he told a press conference here today.

