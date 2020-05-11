Covid-19: NS Welfare Dept office closes for disinfection

Firefighters wearing protective suits are disinfected after a disinfection operation in Section 16, Shah Alam April 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, May 11 — The office of the Negri Sembilan Social Welfare Department (JKM) in Seremban will be closed for two days starting today for disinfection works.

State Women, Family and Welfare Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon, in a statement here today, said this has to be carried out after an employee was tested positive for Covid-19.

“The department’s office will reopen on Wednesday. Thank you for those who are asking but I’m not affected as I am not in close contact with the employee.

“However, my Exco office will remain open because we do not share the same office space with the state JKM,” she said.

Yesterday, Negri Sembilan recorded a total of 45 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 infection to 726 cases. — Bernama