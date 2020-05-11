Body of girl, 6, found on road shoulder in Ampang, stepdad prime suspect

According to police, the stepfather and two female UNHCR card-holders were arrested at a hotel in Jalan Memanda 5 within 30 minutes of a police search operation being launched. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — A child refugee was found dead by members of the public at 9.50am today on a road shoulder at Jalan Memanda 3, opposite Ampang Point and a restaurant, allegedly abused and killed by her stepfather.

“Investigations show she was a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) card-holder and about six years old.

“She was bald and it is believed her death was caused by being struck with a hard or blunt object,” said Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Noor Azmi Yusoff, in a statement today.

He said that based on information received, the child was beaten by her stepfather because she refused to eat.

He said the stepfather and two female UNHCR card-holders were arrested at a hotel in Jalan Memanda 5 — the suspected place of death – within 30 minutes of a police search operation being launched.

A post-mortem will be carried out at Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and the case investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama