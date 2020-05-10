Mother’s Day: Zuraida pays tribute to women Covid-19 frontliners

Zuraida Kamaruddin said this year’s Mother’s Day celebration should be dedicated to women frontliners working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — This year’s Mother’s Day celebration, in addition to paying tribute to mothers, it should be dedicated to women frontliners working tirelessly to contain the spread of Covid-19, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said 65 per cent of the medical frontliners were women.

“Their sacrifices are countless, willing to work day and night in hospitals and infection hotspots, living apart from family members and putting themselves at risk of the virus.

“So, I want to dedicate this day to them. Women who save the country, you are the queen of our hearts,” she said in a statement.

Zuraida added that the outbreak of the epidemic and the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) also required most mothers to deal with changes in their daily routines, such as having to work from home and at the same time managing their households.

“It is impossible for us to repay every sacrifice of a mother with a mountain of gold and an ocean of diamond.

“Despite their heavy responsibilities, a mother never expects anything in return from her children, that is a mother’s love,” she said.

She also took the opportunity to express her gratitude to all mothers throughout the country and the world for their dedication and sacrifice in educating their children. — Bernama