City Hall orders Jalan Ampang construction site to close

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — A construction site on Jalan Ampang, here, was ordered to close for 30 days for not complying with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) development consent order conditions.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan when confirming the matter said the closure notice was issued through Covid-19 “Ops Pantau” conducted by the DBKL Enforcement Department this afternoon.

“Investigations found that the construction site was carrying out unauthorised activity in violation of Section 70 of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 when they built workers’ quarters at the sub basement area.

“Therefore, they were ordered to stop any activity and vacate the site for 30 days from today,” he told reporters today.

He said if it failed to comply with the directive, DBKL would take appropriate enforcement action and will not be held responsible for any losses incurred by the developer. — Bernama