Action taken against foreign traders in Kelantan for increasing price of goods

PASIR PUTEH, May 10 — Seven foreign traders in Kelantan have been issued compounds for selling retail items at exorbitant prices during the movement control order (MCO) period, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said three of the traders were in Kota Baru, three more in Tanah Merah and one in Gua Musang. All were issued compounds of RM1,000 each for not displaying the price of goods.

“This is why consumer awareness is important as they can report traders who randomly increase prices, so that the ministry can investigate and take action,” he told reporters after visiting the Fisheries Development Authority’s fish landing jetty at Tok Bali here today.

Rosol was commenting on public complaints especially in Kelantan that foreign traders, mostly Pakistanis, who operate retail outlets and sell goods at high prices during the first and second phases of the MCO period.

He urged consumers who want to report errant traders to the authorities to provide adequate information in order to facilitate investigations.

“There are reports, made either on the phone or by email, where not enough information is given, such as where the shop is or what goods affected,” he said.

On his visit to the jetty complex, Rosol assured that there was sufficient supply of fish and other marine produce during the month of Ramadan and Aidilfitri.

Similarly, he said, there was enough supply of other retail goods.

Rosol also said the ministry will issue a list of ceiling prices for essential goods during Aidilfitri as a guide for consumers.

He urged consumers to spend wisely during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period and traders not to randomly increase prices or hoard goods. — Bernama