Two men burnt to death after car catches fire in Bintulu

BINTULU, May 9— Two men met with a fiery end when the four-wheel-drive they were travelling in skidded, crashed into a concrete wall and caught fire near the Sungai Adai Bridge in Jalan Sangan/Merit near hear late yesterday afternoon.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the duo were identified as Nelson Kana Meliu, 32, and his brother-in-law Ginol Sanyu, 42.

“When the firemen arrived, the vehicle was almost 100 per cent burnt with the two victims still pinned on their seats,” he said, adding that the charred bodies of the victims were later taken to Bintulu Hospital for post mortem. — Bernama