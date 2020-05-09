Sarawak actively screening for Covid-19 in Kampung Tabuan Lot near Kuching

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said that 171 personnel from the Health Department, Kuching South City Council, Rela and police are involved in the ACD operation. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, May 9 — Kampung Tabuan Lot at the outskirt of Kuching City is now declared an active case detection (ACD) area following the death of a 72-year-old man with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infection and the detection of a positive case.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said the positive Covid-19 patient, who is still being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), has not been linked to any cluster yet.

“We are worried that there could be many positive cases in the village that have remained undetected, and this explains why we launched the ACD operations at this village,” he told reporters after the launch at the village community hall.

He said asymptomatic Covid-19 patients could be moving around and spreading the disease to the others in the village to form a community cluster.

“It is important that the symptoms of the disease are detected as early as possible because, from the medical point of view, early detection and early treatment will save lives,” he said.

Kampung Tabuan Lot is the third in Sarawak to be declared as ACD areas — after Uni-Garden and Taman Desa Ilmu in Samarahan district — by SDMC following the detection of Covid-19 positive cases.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said the operation in Kampung Tabuan Lot will cover 423 houses with a population of about 2,100.

He added that 171 personnel from the Health Department, Kuching South City Council, Rela and police are involved in the ACD operation.

He said they will visit every house and inform villagers to go for Covid-19 screening at the village community hall.

Uggah said the ACD operations at Taman Desa Ilmu and Uni-Garden, which started on April 27 and ended on May 3, were useful as the health teams were able to uncover a number of positive cases without the symptoms among the residents.

“If we had not conducted the ACD operations, those with positive cases might spread the virus to their family members and the local communities in the two residential areas,” he added.