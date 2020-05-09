MASwings aircraft skids on landing in Miri, no one hurt

A MASwings aircraft Twin Otter (DHC6) was reported to have skidded off the runway during a landing roll at Long Seridan Airport in Miri May 9, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Gerawat Gala

SIBU, May 9 — A MASwings aircraft Twin Otter (DHC6) was reported to have skidded off the runway during a landing roll at Long Seridan Airport in Miri division today.

MASwings, in a statement here, confirmed the incident occurred at about 10.05am.

Two passengers and two operating crews on board the MH3622 flight from Marudi disembarked unhurt.

The airline’s immediate priority was the safety and well-being of the passengers and crew, it said.

It is now working closely with the authorities investigating the incident. — Bernama